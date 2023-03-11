Jorge Masvidal explains why Jake Paul ‘isn’t ready’ to fight him

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has discussed a possible fight with Jake Paul, who he claims isn’t ready for the heat.

After losing to the hands of Tommy Fury on February 27, just about everybody is wondering what’s in store next for Jake Paul.

While he’s still yet to go to blows with his rival KSI, it’s no secret the younger Paul brother is looking for a few more bouts under his belt before the big fight.

The YouTube star has eyed up bouts with some of the best fighters in the world, including the likes of Conor McGregor, and even Floyd Mayweather — who he recently had a heated encounter with.

Article continues after ad

MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal is among those who Jake has looked to get in the ring — even going as far to say he’d knock out the UFC star. But, according to Masvidal, Jake isn’t ready yet.

Jorge Masvidal discusses potential Jake Paul bout

Appearing as a special guest on The DAZN Boxing Show, UFC star Jorge Masvidal discussed a potential fight with the YouTuber.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, with 50 pro fights under his belt, the 38-year-old MMA fighter believes Jake isn’t ready to face him: “Jake Paul wouldn’t be ready for that heat,” Misvidal said.

“I’m throwing with bad intentions and I’m a pro with 50 fights. I’m not gonna get tired throwing heat and I’m there to take your head off. You’re gonna have to do some really evasive things in that ring to get away from me. Jake hasn’t hit that stride yet.”

Article continues after ad

In March 2022, Jake was accused of dodging UFC fight offer from Jorge, with the latter also claiming that the YouTuber made a “horrible” offer for a boxing match.

Currently, Misvidal is gearing up to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, whereas Jake looks for redemption as a rematch with Tommy Fury looks to be on the cards. However, it would be interesting to see the two touch gloves in the ring, or the octagon.