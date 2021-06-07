How to get Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather refund: Furious fans demand cash back after Showtime feed fails - Dexerto

Showtime’s pay-per-view service was down for countless users for up to an hour in the lead up to boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Showtime billed US customers $49.99 in order to stream the highly-anticipated exhibition match between the YouTube star and five-time boxing champion, but many viewers tuning in via the website and app were met with error messages.

While some viewers were unable to access the fight at all, others reported problems around 8pm EST, shortly before the start of the penultimate Logan vs Floyd undercard bout between Badou Jack and Devin Colina.

Hi there, Thank you for reaching out to us! Please attempt to close the web browser, clear cache and cookies, and attempt to re-access the stream. If you are still having trouble please follow up with us through DM. Thanks JB https://t.co/ZeJw5c96YN — SHOWTIME SUPPORT (@sho_help) June 7, 2021

When one customer reached out to Showtime’s support Twitter at around 8pm EST, they advised them to clear their internet browser cache and cookies.

When another tweeted half an hour later, the support account said they were “working to resolve the issue” and they should try again in ten minutes.

If you are having issues watching the fight on https://t.co/1LFxzm7RK5

or on the SHOWTIME app, please try again in 10 minutes. We are working to resolve the issue. JB — SHOWTIME SUPPORT (@sho_help) June 7, 2021

Showtime then appeared to acknowledge the issue at around 9pm EST, where they tweeted they were “aware of an issue impacting tonight’s PPV event” and encouraged viewers to refresh their browser for updates.

However, they later appeared to delete the tweet.

Following the end of the fight, the account said in a tweet that whoever had purchased PPV but was not able to stream the event should get in touch for a refund.

It’s your servers, not our side. It’s literally not working for anyone. You need to begin processing refunds, starting with mine. — Th3Birdman (@Th3birdman15) June 7, 2021

How to get Showtime refund for Paul vs. Mayweather fight

If you were unable to stream the PPV event via Showtime, here is how to request a refund for a chance to get your $49.99 back. The route you need to go down to get your refund depends on what organisation you ordered the PPV through.

If you ordered the PPV event via the Showtime App, you will need to contact the customer services for the organisation you paid through the app – such as Amazon, Apple, or Roku – rather than contacting Showtime directly.

However, if you purchased the event through Google Play billing or the Showtime website, you will need to submit a digital ticket here. The Showtime site states they “aim to respond to all tickets via email” within 72 hours.

If you purchased tonight’s PPV event through https://t.co/1G8rnSSG74 or the SHOWTIME app, and could not stream the fight, please go to https://t.co/boVLlGSx9w for information on requesting a refund. — SHOWTIME SUPPORT (@sho_help) June 7, 2021

Angry fans react to Showtime’s technical difficulties

Naturally, with many viewers nearly $50 out of pocket, Showtime got its fair share of backlash online.

One Twitter user described it as their “worst streaming experience ever”, while another asked: “Why delete tweets over and over where people were asking for help and then force everyone to beg for their money back?”

Why delete tweets over and over where people were asking for help and then force everyone to beg for their money back. Nobody should have to pay for that or fight for a chargeback. Just refund everyone. — Tallanasty (@TheTallanasty) June 7, 2021

Several Twitter users also pointed out that Roku, one of the third-party services, people could purchase the PPV through, was non-refundable, leaving them at a loss of what to do.

“You guys ruined a bunch of friend and family gatherings tonight. We are definitely owed more than a refund,” one disappointed customer Tweeted.

@sho_help it’s not allowing me to get a refund because I went thru the Roku and Roku is a non refundable so what am I supposed to do now this is bull.. — Ashley thornton (@Ashleyt8989) June 7, 2021

With many viewers unable to watch the show, some paid extra for alternative services like Fanmio while others accessed the stream in ways that were… a little less above board.

While the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather might be over, it looks like the match between their fans and Showtime has only just begun.