Jeffree Star shades Addison Rae over “spoiled brat” comment

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star threw some shade toward TikTok sensation Addison Rae, referencing a livestream she did with Mason Disick where he was called a “spoiled brat.”

Jeffree Star is making his way back into the limelight after moving away from Los Angeles in favor of his 500-acre yak ranch in Wyoming back in 2021.

After recently unveiling his latest makeup collection, Cotton Candy Queen, Star made an appearance on the BFFs Podcast to spill the tea on his relationships with other influencers.

Although Star has seemingly distanced himself from the YouTube beauty scene — and has made his thoughts quite clear on some of the net’s biggest beauty gurus — he wasted no time dishing on a few of social media’s biggest creators… namely, Addison Rae.

YouTube: Jeffree Star Jeffree Star has shied away from the glitz and glam of LA to make his home on a ranch in Wyoming, where he raises yaks.

During a segment of the pod, Star was asked to give his opinion on Rae, who is one of TikTok’s most-followed creators and has even branched into the acting biz, scoring a role in the upcoming horror flick ‘Thanksgiving.’

Jeffree Star says he’s “indifferent” toward Addison Rae

According to Jeffree, he’s mostly “indifferent” toward Rae — but he did mention a 2020 live stream the TikToker did alongside Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s young son, where Disick called Star a “spoiled brat.”

“She was on Instagram Live with Kourney Kardashian’s little son, which I thought was bizarre by itself,” he said. “They had a little sh*t talk moment.”

“This was a funny joke, because Mason said that I was a ‘spoiled brat,’ and I think he was being funny? But I don’t think an 11-year-old could have that much sarcasm. …The irony was so heavy that I didn’t even bother. It’s kind of iconic.”

(Topic begins at 29 mins)

In the live stream, Disick does call Jeffree Star a ‘spoiled brat,’ but Addison Rae doesn’t say anything. Instead, it appears that the TikToker got distracted by something off-camera before getting back into the conversation and claiming she “loves” James Charles.

(Topic begins at 12:57)

It’s clear that Jeffree isn’t bothered by the whole ordeal… but why would he be?

Star recently revealed he went on a three-day shopping spree where he spent half a million dollars. With that kind of cash, we wouldn’t be worried, either.