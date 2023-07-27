Jeffree Star claims neighbor “tried to run him off the road and kill him”

Jeffree Star recently took to his Instagram, claiming that his neighbor in Wyoming tried to “run him off the road and kill him”.

Jeffree Star is one of YouTube’s OG beauty gurus and a major name in the makeup industry, boasting his very own makeup brand, ‘Jeffree Star Cosmetics.’

Star has made a major shift in his life since rising to prominence in the late 2010s, most notably selling his lavish Hidden Hills mansion in favor of a 500-acre ranch in Wyoming back in 2021, where he raises Yaks.

Even though Jeffree Star isn’t as active on YouTube anymore, he’s still a prominent name on social media and especially in the makeup industry.

Having recently opened a makeup and yak meat shop in Casper, Wyoming, where he now lives, Jeffree has shown he’s not going anywhere, much to his neighbors’ dismay, as Jeffree recently claimed that they “tried to kill him”.

Jeffree Star claims neighbors “tried to kill him”

On July 26, however, Jeffree went onto his Instagram story to reveal the terrifying story of how his neighbor had just “tried to run him off the road and kill him”. He went on to show police officers walking to their car on his property as the incident was under investigation.

Jeffree Star/Instagram Jeffree opened up about the scary experience on his Instagram Story

“You guys, if anything happens to me I just want it to be documented that today one of my neighbors did try to run me off the road and kill me,” Jeffree said on his Instagram Story. “The incident is being investigated right now. It was very disturbing… and things are getting a little Yellowstone out here. The neighbors need mental help.”

He went on to say in another clip: “This story with my neighbors mentally abusing me and harassing me is being documented by a very large publication. We are working on running a massive story, and they literally tried to run me off the road and kill me about 30 minutes ago, the people we’re investigating. It’s insane.”

Since moving to his mansion in Wyoming in 2021, Jeffree has not had the easiest time adjusting to his new lifestyle. Just in June, the makeup creator was surrounded by cops swotting him during TikTok live stream with some friends.