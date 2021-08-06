Jeffree Star adds 80 acres to sprawling Wyoming yak ranch

Jeffree Star has officially added 80 more acres to his massive Wyoming yak ranch — yes, you read that right.

Star might be best known for being a social media star and makeup mogul, but he’s now breaking into the field of animal husbandry, as well. Unexpected? A bit, yes, but things seem to be going pretty well for the internet sensation.

Located just outside of Casper, Wyoming, the Star Yak Ranch is where Jeffree has set up shop raising Tibetan yaks. Now, the herd will have a bit more room to roam — 80 acres, to be exact.

On August 5, Star announced via Instagram that he’s added 80 more acres to the ranch, bringing the total area to more than 500 acres of “yak heaven.”

“We are so excited to announce that we just added 80 more acres to the Star Yak Ranch!” he wrote on Instagram. “That’s over 500 acres of yak heaven now and we couldn’t be happier!”

Jeffree seems to be loving life on the open range, and said on Instagram in July, “I have my own growing family of them and it’s been amazing to bond and spend time with such majestic animals.”

Wyoming — now Jeffree Star central?

So, in addition to his other ventures, we could be seeing Jeffree Star yak-related products on the market soon as well. Beyond these bovines though, the social media star seems like he’s making Wyoming his center of operations.

In addition to the Star Yak Ranch, he announced in April that he would be opening a fulfillment center in Casper to ship products from his Killer Merch and Star Lounge brands nationwide.

Star seems set on trading the big city for the countryside, and based on how happy he seems with his yaks, can you really blame him? Either way, Casper, Wyoming might be one of the best places for a Jeffree Star sighting going forward as he continues to set up shop.