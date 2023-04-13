Jeffree Star details insane three-day shopping spree worth half a million dollars

Influencer Jeffree Star has admitted that, when traveling around for work, he can sometimes spend up to half a million dollars in a weekend when shopping for clothes and other accessories.

Content creator and influence Jeffree Star is no stranger when it comes to controversy and out-of-the-box comments and discussions. At the beginning of 2023, Dexerto reported on a series of tweets Star issued out in which the influencer claimed he had escaped the Illuminate multiple times.

And while this may be part of Star’s brand, he is also known for makeup and fashion, a quality that has now developed into a very well-known and identifiable look.

However, as one could expect, this focus on fashion and beauty does not come cheap. During Star’s appearance on the Out and About podcast, he was asked about spending habits and whether or not the amount changes when traveling versus at home.

Jeffree Star reveals he spends half a million dollars during weekend shopping sprees

“It depends. When I’m traveling, like right now, I’m going shopping. I like to have fun.”

They then asked what a Jeffree Star shopping spree looks like and includes, the content creator was very candid about how much money gets spent. “I don’t know. If I’m here for a few days, maybe half a million dollars.”

While Jeffree Star appears unfazed by the amount, the host of the Out and About podcast recoils immediately, clearly shocked and surprised by the high number.

For those interested, the full epsiode of the podcast with Star can be listened to here.

Currently, Jeffree spends most of his time publicizing his new line of makeup, with the products often sampled and viewed via his personal Twitter account. As well as this, Star also features on a variety of podcasts, even appearing on an episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast in June 2022.

