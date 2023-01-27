Jeffree Star slams Mikayla Nogueira’s “bizarre” L’Oreal mascara review

Beauty guru Jeffree Star called out TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira after she posted a glowing review of L’Oreal’s Telescoptic Lift mascara, claiming she was paid to embellish the product.

Mikayla Nogueira is a makeup artist and influencer, who boasts over 14 million followers on TikTok.

Recently, she posted a comprehensive review of L’Oreal’s Telescoptic Lift mascara, which she claimed made her eyelashes so long and dense that they mimicked falsies.

In the video, viewers can see that her eyelashes are certainly darker, longer, and thicker than before… but not everyone is convinced that the mascara is really that good, despite her claims to the contrary.

“This literally just changed my life,” she said of the mascara. “This looks like false lashes. What? How?”

Viewers are nonplussed — and the discourse around her review has gotten so strong that her video has racked up over 26 million views at the time of writing, with users expressing their doubts in the comments.

“Looks like Ardell whispies to me,” one user wrote.

“I know cluster lashes when I see ’em,” another said.

Even legendary makeup mogul Jeffree Star has weighed in on the situation — and he says that Nogueira is “lying” about the product.

In a TikTok video uploaded on January 26, Star tried out the mascara for himself… and his results were quite different from the thick and voluminous lashes Mikayla had after trying the mascara.

Jeffree Star calls out Mikayla Nogueira’s “peculiar” mascara review

“It looks peculiar,” he said of Mikayla’s look in her review. “It looks bizarre. The mascara is on, it looks cute, and all of the sudden… there’s some extra sh*t on the end.”

“Mikayla, you set the tone now,” he continued. “I used to set the tone on YouTube. When I said something did not work, the f*cking internet knew I was telling the truth. So when people are distrusting you, you gotta understand why.”

Ultimately, Star didn’t seem blown away by the product — nor Mikayla’s review of it. “Is it the greatest thing on the planet? No, but I’m not getting paid to say that. …be careful. Do not be influenced so easily by people, and be careful.”

Thus far, Mikayla has yet to respond to Star’s claims, nor the controversy itself.

This is just the latest makeup-related drama to take over TikTok amid the platform’s ongoing “mascara” trend.