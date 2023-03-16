Addison Rae’s mom reveals first look at ‘Thanksgiving’ movie starring TikToker

Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, has released a first look into her daughter’s performance for the upcoming Hollywood horror movie ‘Thanksgiving.’

Addison Rae is making her mark on Hollywood as the TikTok-famous socialite is set to star in a major horror picture that has film enthusiasts equal parts excited and curious.

Those familiar with Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double-feature horror flick ‘Grindhouse’ will remember an advertisement for a fake movie called ‘Thanksgiving,’ which follows a serial killer upending Plymouth, Massachusetts’ Thanksgiving celebrations.

Now, director Eli Roth is making the motion picture a reality — and he’s cast TikTok star Addison Rae in a major role.

Addison Rae spotted in first look at ‘Thanksgiving’ Grindhouse horror film

Up until now, all we had was news that the project was moving forward with a few big names involved; but on March 16, Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, posted a first look at the upcoming film.

On Twitter, Sheri posted a photo of Addison Rae speaking to a male actor wearing a letterman jacket. Rae is bundled up in a coat and scarf, looking at her co-star with obvious concern — are the two talking about the serial killer that’s terrorizing their town?

For now, little is known about the project, which is being produced by Spyglass Media. Filming was slated to start in March, and it looks like that’s what’s happening, given Sheri’s latest update.

Gray’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey will also play a part in the movie, with Roger Birnbaum and Eli Roth producing. No release date has been given just yet. For more info about Rae’s upcoming movie, check out our hub.

This is Addison’s second major role in a motion picture following her acting debut in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ in 2021.