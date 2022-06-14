Jeffree Star is “down” to box other YouTubers after James Charles & Tati Westbrook drama

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is willing to get into the influencer boxing space — especially after the past drama he went through regarding James Charles and Tati Westbrook.

The influencer boxing bug is taking over social media as creators from all walks of life are looking to settle their beef with other personalities in the ring.

Names like Jake and Logan Paul, alongside major boxing events, such as iDubbbz’s Creator Clash, are putting the sport back on the map in a huge way… and makeup mogul Jeffree Star is willing to take a slice of the action.

Star appeared on a June 14 episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss his career when the subject was brought up — mainly, in relation to the drama he experienced regarding fellow beauty gurus James Charles and Tati Westbrook.

To briefly explain the past drama: In 2019, James Charles was at the center of a massive scandal after fellow influencer Tati Westbrook came forward with a video accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Her video went extremely viral, causing Charles to lose hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Things seemed to balance out for Charles after he published a now-deleted video explaining his side of the situation, titled ‘No More Lies,’ resulting in pushback against Tati’s previous claims.

Westbrook later uploaded a video alleging that Jeffree Star and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson had prompted her to create her initial expose — which sparked huge backlash against both stars, resulting in Shane Dawson ultimately being ousted from YouTube due to public outrage.

After all this, Star says he’s down to settle the score in the boxing ring against other influencers and claims he’s got a background in street brawls to back it up.

“I’m always down for that,” he said. “I actually know how to street fight. I’m down for it all.”

“I’ve been jumped by five guys before,” he continued. “I know how to fight.”

(Topic begins at 35:10)

With so many influencer boxing events cropping up, it’s not out of the question that fans might see Star step into the ring at some point in the future. For now, he’s busy relaxing at Star Ranch with his Yaks until the time arises.