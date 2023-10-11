OnlyFans model passes out after asking Dillon Danis to put her in choke hold

OnlyFans model and influencer-boxer Elle Brooke crumpled to the floor after asking Dillon Danis to choke her out during the open workout for the upcoming Prime Card.

The ‘Prime Card’ is the single most-anticipated influencer boxing event of the year, pitting some of the biggest content creators against legitimate fighters in the ring on October 14.

One of the headlining bouts is between YouTube star and rapper KSI vs Tommy Fury, known for his appearance on Love Island as well as being a pro boxer.

The other fight — and arguably, the most hyped bout of the evening — will take place between YouTuber-turned-WWE heel Logan Paul and mixed martial artist Dillon Danis… a brawl that has everybody on the internet invested in who will come out on top.

Instagram: DillonDanis Dillon Danis is embroiled in a legal battle with his opponent’s fiance, Nina Agdal, sparking major interest from fans for his upcoming fight with Logan Paul.

Elle Brooke passes out after asking Dillon Danis to put her in chokehold

In traditional fashion, the boxers gathered together for an open workout on October 11, which resulted in some interesting antics from the fighters.

Fans saw Logan Paul pull out some Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu moves in the ring instead of showing off his boxing skills, likely in an attempt to get a rise out of his opponent, who is best known for his career in MMA.

However, Danis had an experience of a different sort. During interviews, he was asked by OnlyFans model and influencer-boxer Elle Brooke if he could ‘choke her out.’

Danis complied, but not before asking her if she was “sure” she wanted him to “put you to sleep.” She was down for the experience, and Danis complied — causing Brooke to actually pass out and crumple to the ground.

Danis and other attendees made sure to catch Brooke before she hit the floor and helped her wake up… and it’s safe to say that she had a good time.

“It felt like I was on MDMA!” the model exclaimed after coming to. “Oh my god, that’s so much better than drugs!”

For more info on how to watch the Prime Card, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.