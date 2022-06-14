YouTuber banned for life after walking into NBA Finals dressed as Golden State Warriors player

A YouTuber has revealed he has been banned for life after dressing up in Golden State Warriors gear and getting past security in Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics.

The ban relates not to his YouTube account, but to the Game 5 venue – the Chase Center – in San Francisco, California.

Golden State took the contest to a 3-2 score, after defeating their opponents by 104 points to 94.

On the night, a YouTube content creator decided to sneak past five different barriers of security disguised as Golden State star Klay Thompson to secure his (literal) 10 minutes of fame.

YouTuber claims 10 minutes of fame with NBA Finals “trespass”

YouTuber BigDawsTV pulled on a Golden State Warriors jersey, shorts, and a few other accessories to enter restricted areas of the Chase Center. This eventually led to him shooting around the court as if he was a professional athlete.

In a series of tweets, Daws explained how things went down on June 13.

He said: “At Game 5 and Golden State Warriors just banned me for life from their arena. Banned because I walked past five layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) and shot around on the court for 10 minutes.

“I also spent $10,000 on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

A later tweet showed the official ban letter, confirming he had broken the “Fan Code of Conduct of Chase Center, GSW, and the NBA League.”

To have the ban removed, the content creator would have to put valid reasoning and submit that in writing.

Other tweets said: “Was it worth it to lose $10,000 on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro…”

He also confirmed that while he has had opportunities to be a part of interviews for multiple news outlets, he “don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is is” and admits the Chase Center’s ban is well within their rights.

Whether or not the decision will be appealed in the future remains to be seen. For now, he won’t be allowed anywhere near the Golden State Warriors team for Game 6, Game 7 (if it goes that far), or any other match moving forward.

BigDawsTV will be posting the full video, showing footage of their experience of Game 5, to his YouTube channel.