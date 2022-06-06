Jeffree Star shares the “truth” about ranch after yak meat scandal

YouTuber, makeup mogul, and now rancher Jeffree Star is opening up about the outrage he’s received online after announcing that his ranch is selling yak meat.

In 2020, Jeffree Star moved from his sprawling California mansion to a decidedly less crowded locale in Casper, Wyoming.

There, Star purchased a second home and 80 acres of land, which has become the basis for his latest business endeavor: Star Ranch.

Star Ranch is now a sprawling 600 acres large and is home to a slew of yaks — a shaggy, domesticated wild ox that originated in Central Asia.

While this was certainly an unexpected move for the music artist, makeup mogul, and marijuana manufacturer, fans were happy to see him take on this new chapter in his life… until he announced that he was selling yak meat in May 2022.

The backlash that ensued prompted Star to post several videos explaining the situation, where he hit back at criticism over the ordeal and revealed that he’d donated yak meat from his ranch to his local community.

Now, Star is speaking out even further about the yak meat madness. In a June 6 YouTube video, Jeffree clarified the kerfuffle, saying that the yaks he raises for meat are not the same animals he raises as pets or for breeding purposes.

“People are so crazy,” he said. “I think city folk don’t understand farming. There was a very big misconception that, when I announced I was gonna start selling meat, people thought it was all of my pets I’ve been spending the last year and a half with. Sorry! They’re all right here.”

According to Star, yak meat is one of the healthiest red meats there is — and it’s true. Experts say that yak meat is low in both saturated fat and cholesterol, and some claim that it’s even healthier than fish or chicken.

“Yes, it may seem a little interesting to some people, or you were a little perturbed that I am raising yaks for breeding and pets, and then, yes we are also raising yaks for food,” he added. “Yak meat is so amazing. It’s actually the leanest, healthiest red meat in America, and no one is talking about it.”

He also hit out at rumors claiming that he’d meant to raise yaks for meat in the beginning of his ranching endeavors.

“There was never a plan to raise yaks for meat in the beginning,” he said. “I know some people can’t fathom that, and they want to say I’m a liar. Girl, I’ve been living out in paradise. When I learned more about the animal, I was like oh, I want to try doing stuff like that.”

(Topic begins at 6:17)

For now, it looks like Jeffree Star will continue his latest business venture with his fluffy yak friends. It’s hard for the haters to bother you when you’re in ‘paradise,’ after all.