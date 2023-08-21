MrBeast sparks boxing match rumors after training with Logan Paul

YouTube star MrBeast is sparking rumors of a potential boxing match after snapping a photo of himself training with Logan Paul.

The influencer-boxing bug has become more widespread than ever before, with a slew of creators from all platforms looking to test their mettle in the ring.

First kicked off by KSI, Joe Weller, and Logan Paul back in 2018, influencer-boxing has only continued to grow, with the latest high-profile match taking place between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz earlier this month.

Next up are Logan Paul and KSI’s matches against Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury, respectively — and Logan is getting in some training with one of the biggest YouTubers imaginable in preparation for the highly-anticipated bout.

MrBeast asks fans who he should box after training with Logan Paul

On August 21, Paul posted a photo of himself after a training session with none other than YouTube’s most-subscribed independent creator, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that MrBeast looked completely tuckered out in comparison to Paul, who showed off his muscles in a stoic pose.

Of course, they also wondered if this means MrBeast is potentially taking on an as-yet unknown opponent in a possible boxing match — and it doesn’t help that the YouTuber also asked fans if he should box someone in an additional Instagram stories post.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast asked fans if he should box someone an additional post to his Instagram stories.

For now, it’s unclear if Jimmy is up for getting into the ring; but that’s not stopping fans from sharing their opinions on the subject, either way.

This latest post from MrBeast follows the YouTuber’s recent updates about his health and fitness journey. In June, he shocked fans by posting his before and after photos, saying he’s gone from “obese to lean” in 10 months of “lifting religiously.”