Tommy Fury’s dad reveals problems with Jake Paul fight negotiation

The long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury may finally be in the cards according to the Love Island star’s father, but there are some problems with the negotiations that may prevent the bout from happening.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul was scheduled to take on Tommy Fury back in December of 2021, but a last-minute drop out by Fury resulted in The Problem Child having a rematch with former UFC champ Tyron Woodley instead.

Paul won the rematch via KO and hasn’t fought since, but will mark his return to the ring on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, but as of yet, he doesn’t have an opponent.

Now, amid rumors that a fight between Paul and Fury could finally happen, Fury’s dad has revealed some difficulties getting the match booked.

Tommy Fury senior weighs in on Jake Paul fight

In an interview with Metro, the former boxer explained that while his team is looking into the fight, there is still a “long way to go with it.”

“That’s still in negotiation and up in the air, the lawyers are dealing with it as we speak,” he explained. “If not August for Tommy’s next fight, it’ll be September because we’re busy ourselves up until then.”

He further added that he doesn’t care what Jake Paul does unless he’s fighting Tommy, but there’s even a chance the bout doesn’t go on as some hope.

“We’re trying our best to get the fight with Tommy over the line, but there are a couple of major factors we’re trying to get ironed out and if we can, we’ll do it, and if we can’t it’ll be someone else,” the Irishman remarked. “Whoever’s out there and it’s sensible, we’ll get it on.”

With August 6 creeping closer and closer, it’s anyone’s guess when Jake Paul’s next opponent will be revealed as the boxer looks to continue his undefeated streak and improve to 6-0. Will it be Tommy Fury or someone else? We’ll have to wait and see.