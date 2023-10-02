Anthony Joshua reacts to Logan Paul fiancé’s feud with Dillon Danis

Two-time former unified boxing world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reacted to Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ feud, where the British boxer said “there are no rules.”

There’s not long to go until we’ll be seeing Logan Paul and Dillon Danis settle their beef in the ring, on arguably the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen to date, as KSI touches gloves with Tommy Fury on the same night.

The ‘Prime Card’ is expected to be action-packed, featuring some of the biggest names in the scene all on one card. However, in the build-up to fight night, the spotlight has been largely on Logan Paul and former UFC fighter Dillon Danis.

Since it was announced Danis would be stepping in the ring with ‘the Maverick,’ the MMA fighter has repeatedly taken aim at his opponent’s newly-engaged fiancé Nina Adgal — continuously posting photos and videos of her with other men.

Resulting in a “massive” lawsuit against Danis filed by Nina, also hitting him with a restraining order, boxing star Anthony Joshua was asked for his thoughts on whether or not it’s gone too far.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Nina Agdal is Logan Paul’s fiance – and she’s become a target for her man’s upcoming boxing opponent, Dillon Danis.

Anthony Joshua reacts to Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis feud

In an interview with DAZN leading up to the Prime Card, the British boxer gave his opinion after its became a lot more personal between Logan and Dillon with their family being insulted on social media.

“You know what, I’ll be real. In this game of boxing, there are no rules,” Joshua said. “The internet is undefeated.”

He added: “All your information is out there at the end of the day. What you put out there, you know, it will always come back around full circle. Unfortunately, they’re using this as a war tactic, and you’re at war. There are no low blows. Anything is acceptable in the art of war.”

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to go blow for blow at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK on October 14. Although more than just pride is on the line for the YouTube star, agreeing to let Danis be his best man at his wedding if the former UFC fighter wins the bout.