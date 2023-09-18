Elle Brooke under fire for racist comments after Prime Card boxing announcement

OnlyFans model and influencer Elle Brooke has come under fire for racist comments towards professional boxer Luis Pineda after a recent Prime Card announcement.

The upcoming Prime Card is expected to be the biggest boxing event we’ve seen to date, where not only KSI and Tommy Fury will go head to head, but we’ll also be seeing Logan Paul and Dillon Danis touch gloves in the ring on the same night.

While the co-main events are two firey bouts that have been long in the making, the slew of undercard fights are just as exciting, where the likes of Deen The Great and Walid Sharks are set to throw down again, while Anthony Taylor and King Kenny are also set to fight for the light heavyweight title.

When it comes to influencer boxing, almost nothing is off-limits. The Prime Card will also feature another tag-team boxing match. This time we’ll see the winner of the Misfits 008 four-man survival tag match team up with Alex Wassabi, where they’ll face face Luis Pineda & Bdave in the ring.

Some weren’t pleased with the announcement, as influencer boxer and OnlyFans model Elle Brooke took to Twitter/X on September 17 to criticize the decision to have Pineda on the card.

“I am a talentless wh*re, but they really out here building a career for some Mexican bum that says one word over and over,” she wrote. “The simple minds of men pays my bills but also confuses me. Vamosssss.”

However, the influencer quickly backtracked, editing the tweet to remove the “Mexican bum” comment.

Elle Brooke quickly edited her tweet after making “racist” remarks towards Pineda.

It’s fair to say Elle has since faced a ton of backlash from fans, with many calling her out for the racist remark. “Casual racism,” said one. “Nothing like a bit of racism on a Monday morning ehh Elle,” said another.

“Lol you deleted the older one. Hopefully you get scrapped from influencer boxing,” a third added, while others jumped to Pineda’s defense. “Pineda is out here working his ass off,” one user wrote. “Boxing ain’t the only thing he does. If you saw the documentary about him, you would know what his life is like over in Mexico.”

Pineda is set to make his return to the ring on October 14 after knocking streaming star Ice Poseidon to the canvas earlier this year.