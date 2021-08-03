James Harden & Tayler Holder reportedly suing Austin McBroom for $2 million each

Austin McBroom is reportedly facing two separate suits seeking $2 million by NBA star James Harden and TikTok’s Tayler Holder over the losses from the Social Gloves’ Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

This is on the heels of a $100 million suit by the event’s streaming partner LiveXLive against Simply Greatness Productions (SGP), who ran Battle of the Platforms. McBroom isn’t affiliated with SGP, but his company does own the ‘Social Gloves’ moniker.

But that’s all on top of the latest action against the ACE Family head, which looks to be a development stemming from the reported $10 million loss from the event.

Harden was named an investor in the ‘Battle of the Platforms’ YouTubers vs TikTokers event in June, and it looks like he’s out to recoup some of his money.

According to a report from Page Six, Harden’s lawyers are seeking the $2 million that the Brooklyn Nets guard invested, as well as an additional $400,000 for promised profits.

Meanwhile, TikToker Tayler Holder is also seeking $2 million from McBroom, according to a report from The Blast.

Previously, Holder and Bryce Hall shaded McBroom for lack of payments out of the event, and it seems that that has now escalated to a legal suit for breach of contract.

According to the lawsuit, Holder says he was paid $85,000 upon signing for the fight, but he was allegedly guaranteed $2 million or 2% of an adjusted gross revenue for the event.

The event, however, floundered in PPV numbers with only about 136,000 packages being sold, with fighters claiming they’d gone unpaid in the weeks following.

Legal battles continue to reign down on the ACE Family collective in the fallout of the Battle of the Platforms spectacle.

Harden and Holder’s disputes add another $4 million on top of the pile of claims against McBroom.

While it’s not clear how the ACE Family saga will unfold, Dexerto will continue to follow the story as more developments come about.