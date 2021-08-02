Showtime reportedly wants Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury after Tyron Woodley fight

Showtime boxing is reportedly eyeing a potential fight between Jake Paul and Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy after their fights on the August 29 Paul vs Tyron Woodley card.

Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in August and some big names have been added to the undercard including Tommy Fury and Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor.

It would seem, however, that the addition of Tommy Fury on the card is part of a larger plan up Showtime’s sleeve.

As the Paul brothers move up the boxing ladder fighting bigger, badder and better talent, many have been wondering when Jake would fight an actual boxer instead of UFC stars and former NBA pros.

Now, fans may be about to get their wish. As reported by MMA Mania, Tommy Fury is signed to two fights with Showtime and his second is reportedly planned to be against Paul himself.

That is, of course, if Paul and Fury emerge victorious. So far, Jake has wasted no time in helping market the undercard, hyping up his friend Anthony Taylor in a video.

“Tommy Fairy, I’m coming to knock you out!” Taylor warned, purposely mispronouncing his opponent’s last name.

“The sh*t talk has begun,” Paul captioned the video and posted it on Twitter.

While Tommy Fury isn’t quite the major star that his brother Tyson is, the possibility of these two duking it out could be something special. Considering Tommy is an actual boxer and undefeated, it could make for a special fight.

If Jake Paul manages to beat Woodley and Fury wins against Taylor, both fighters will be undefeated when they square off. A battle between two boxers who have yet to lose could be a major attention-grabber and result in some nice pay-per-view buys.

Nothing has been announced just yet, but a potential fight is definitely something to keep your eyes out for, especially once the fight outcomes have been decided.