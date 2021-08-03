Olivia Rodrigo under fire as fans slam “hideous” Sour merch

Fans of teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo have taken to social media to complain about their Sour merch, with some receiving the wrong orders entirely and others being disappointed about the quality.

While she sprung to fame as a Disney star, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo has seen most of her success come in the music game.

Her debut hit, Driver’s License, completely broke the internet when it was first released, topping the charts across the globe and being used in a whole host of viral trends.

Since then, Rodrigo has gone on to a critically acclaimed debut album in the form of Sour. However, some fans have been left with a bad taste in their mouth after finally getting their hands on the merch for her new album.

Many have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the merch they’ve gotten, given how long of a wait they’ve had to endure to actually get it, and a few posts going pretty viral on TikTok.

One post in particular, from user fattttbaby, has picked up just shy of 900,000 views as the disappointed fan shows the stark differences in what the merch was advertised as versus what she received.

In her follow-up post, the TikToker said it felt “very thin and cheap,” with part of the design being “hideous” upon closer inspection.

She’s not alone, of course. Other fans of the pop singer have aired similar complaints about the quality.

Some claim they haven’t even received the right merch from their order, noting a mix-up from the suppliers.

everytime i can’t think it gets worse, then it does 😭 pic.twitter.com/NMK0wwLuKp — ximena | GIVEAWAY (@ily2olivia) August 2, 2021

well my olivia rodrigo merch came in and they sent me the wrong shirt and these shorts are not the same as the ones on the website pic.twitter.com/jJHzsoUBRP — alex (@mysticaItime) July 28, 2021

Hey Olivia. Please fix your merch!! This is insane. Every merch item people are receiving has been complete trash. It’s your responsibility to fix the problem! People are spending $$$$ to support you and this continues to occur. @Olivia_Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/sbXTt6tPYd — Kirsten Cooper (@KirstenLCooper) August 2, 2021

Many fans have noted that they’ve been able to get refunds, but they’re obviously disappointed by the merch.

Neither Rodrigo nor her team have commented just yet and remains to be seen if they’ll do so.