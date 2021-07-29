Austin McBroom sued for $100m by LiveXLive amid YouTube vs TikTok pay dispute

The ACE Family’s Austin McBroom is reportedly being sued for $100 million along with Simply Greatness Productions by streaming platform LiveXLive amid the ongoing issue of Battle of the Platforms fighters not getting paid.

While the June 12 influencer boxing event Battle of the Platforms went viral online and drew a lot of attention from fans, the night has since been overshadowed by a dispute over fighters not getting paid.

Several weeks after the event, TikToker Vinnie Hacker and other event participants came forward and claimed they had yet to receive payment for the event, which was organized by Social Gloves in partnership with streaming platform LiveXLive.

With headline fighter Austin McBroom allegedly owning Social Gloves, many turned to him for answers regarding the financial state of the event, some reports suggesting they massively overestimated how many PPV sales they would make.

However, on July 21, Simply Greatness Productions, which reportedly operates Social Gloves, sued LiveXLive, with McBroom claiming that the streaming platform is withholding funds from Social Gloves, meaning fighters can’t be paid.

Now, court documents have surfaced that suggest LiveXLive is also suing Austin McBroom and Simply Greatness Productions for defamation, breach of contract, and fraud among other things.

LiveXLive claims that McBroom and SGP said their anticipated viewership would be 2.2 million paying audience members. In the prayer for relief, the company asks for “no less than $100 million” in damages.

McBroom has yet to speak out on this latest development in the legal process, but with demands and accusations being made on both sides, it’s not clear how long it will take for the situation to be fully resolved.

This comes after a string of rumors about other lawsuits against the family, with Austin denying that they were getting evicted from their $7 million home for failing to pay their mortgage.