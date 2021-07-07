 ACE Family reportedly being sued for $65k as more lawsuit details leak online - Dexerto
ACE Family reportedly being sued for $65k as more lawsuit details leak online

Published: 7/Jul/2021 20:39

by Virginia Glaze
ACE Family sued landlord 65k
YouTube: The ACE Family

ACE Family Austin McBroom

Popular YouTubers the ACE Family continue to face monetary trouble as more details from their ongoing lawsuits leak online, with documents stating they are allegedly being sued for $65,000.

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz of the ACE Family are becoming a hot topic across social media after multiple purported lawsuits against the couple surfaced online.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the YouTube duo — who are best known for their popular family vlogs and annual charity basketball game — are facing pre-foreclosure for purportedly failing to make payments on their $7 million mansion.

It was later reported that the ACE Family was being hit with two different lawsuits, all while Austin McBroom faces backlash for allegedly not paying influencers involved in the Battle of the Platforms in June.

Now, further details have leaked alleging that the ACE Family is being sued for $65,000 by their former landlord due to breaking their contract early and failing to pay rent. The property allegedly cost the couple $7,000 in rent per month.

That’s not all; documents also show that the YouTube duo had purportedly refused to pay Subify, a social media platform aggregator, an amount of $120,455.

Further documentation also sheds light on an ongoing lawsuit against Catherine Paiz by TBL, which has prompted some speculation regarding potential profits from the ACE Family’s partnerships.

The lawsuits previously discovered against the ACE Family include the Subify drama, as well as a suit from a rental company for construction equipment, named “Ahern Rentals, which was filed in April 2021.

McBroom and the ACE Family have been at the center of revolving drama as new details of their financial strains come to light along the ongoing scandal regarding the Social Gloves influencer compensation.

