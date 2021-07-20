Battle of the Platforms reportedly lost $10 million despite big investment by James Harden

NBA star James Harden was named as an investor in the ‘Battle of the Platforms’ YouTubers vs TikTokers event in June — a boxing showdown that lost a reported $10 million.

The Battle of the Platforms kicked off on June 12, pitting fourteen of YouTube and TikTok’s biggest content creators against each other to see which social media site would come out on top.

Unfortunately, it seems that every fighter involved took an L, as they haven’t yet been compensated for their time in the ring… but they aren’t the only ones short on cash.

It seems that investors — Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden among them — are also reeling from a massive loss from the event, which reportedly came up short a whopping $10 million, according to a July 20 article from Billboard.

Harden was reportedly a key investor for the project, which, according to Billboard, cost over $20 million to produce. He wasn’t the only NBA star involved, either, although the other player was not named.

The Battle of the Platforms failed to sell the 500,000 pay-per-view packages it would have needed in order to break even, with the boxing event instead only selling 135,000 packages.

Lawyers representing Harden, TikToker Bryce Hall and the ACE Family’s Austin McBroom are in talks to receive payment from sales via LiveXLive, the project’s exclusive streaming platform — but it’s McBroom who is bearing the brunt of online criticism, instead.

McBroom is currently undergoing intense scrutiny for allegedly not paying talent after being discovered as the owner of the Social Gloves trademark, with sources claiming the YouTuber approved an enormous budget without properly promoting the event.

McBroom was also faced with allegations of being evicted from his $7 million home, as well as being involved in a number of purported lawsuits, although both he and wife Catherine Paiz have denied these claims.