Jake Paul vs Fury undercard adds an NBA All-Star vs an NFL running back

Showtime have added a new fight for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard with retired NBA All-Star Deron Williams set to face former NFL running back Frank Gore in a special heavyweight bout.

Paul vs Fury is already building a star-studded undercard weeks ahead of its December 18 event in Tampa, Florida.

The influencer boxing craze has a knack for including left-field matchups like and The Problem Child’s next outing will be no different.

The event organizers announced that Williams, 37, will go toe-to-toe with Gore, 38, in a 215-pound, four-round bout ahead of the night’s main attraction.

Jake Paul’s boxing events continue to build spectacles that have been disruptive to combat sports.

Williams spent 12 years in the NBA. He was a 1st-round pick in 2005 when the Utah Jazz recruited him with the third selection in the draft. He’s trained in MMA since he was a child and co-owns Fortis MMA, a gym in Texas.

Gore is a former NFL running back who still holds the third-most total rushing yards (16,000) in league history. He’s been training for his fight against Williams and is getting high praise from former teammates.

Both athletes will make their pro boxing debuts in the Paul/Fury undercard that also features Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez.

"When I tell you @frankgore has been boxing and training for years, I'm telling you no lie. @DeronWilliams, you better be prepared." @BMarshall weighs in backstage after filming #InsideTheNFL. pic.twitter.com/zUcETN5fAo — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) November 9, 2021

The YouTuber is looking to keep his momentum rolling and he’s already eyeing a bout against UFC legend Conor McGregor sometime after Tommy Fury – though a deal has yet to be made.

Tommy Fury (7-0) will go against Jake Paul (4-0) at the Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 18 for the next iteration of influencer boxing that’s taking the sport by storm.