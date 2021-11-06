Jake Paul wants Conor McGregor fight after Tommy Fury: “It’s very real”

Jake Paul is set for his fifth boxing bout against Tommy Fury but the Problem Child is already looking ahead to a fight with Conor McGregor.

The younger Paul brother has been goading the UFC star for almost an entire year trying to get him into the ring. So far, nothing has convinced the Irish fighter to take on the 24-year-old YouTuber.

Still, Jake (4-0) thinks that Paul vs McGregor could happen very soon despite there being no sign of the stars lining up. While it might sound like wishful thinking, the young boxer says that the fight “is very real.”

Ahead of Paul vs Fury, the American boxer is convinced that the deal is going to go through and even set a timeline for his next match.

“It’s very real,” Paul said of a possible fight vs McGregor. “I think that fight happens in the next 48 months , 36 months. For sure.”

“It makes financial sense. At this point, he needs me more than I need him. He’s a fucking loser, he’s a drunk motherf****r running around with his bulls***… The guy’s a mess.”

Paul went on to berate the four-time UFC Champ in his challenge as McGregor is rumored to make his action sports comeback soon.

On Nov 4, Connor showed off his current physique four months after his loss to Dustin Poirier that left him with a broken leg – a detail Jake has been using to coax Notorious into a fight.

McGregor hasn’t publicly indicated an interest in fighting Paul but that hasn’t stopped his year-long campaign to get an event together.

Before then, he’s got a date with Tommy Fury (7-0) on December 18 in Las Vegas for his next test. Though he’s been training for Fury, he already has his sights set on McGregor soon after.