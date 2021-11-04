Report: UFC’s Nate & Nick Diaz want Jake & Logan Paul in “brother vs brother” fight

UFC stars Nate and Nick Diaz could be planning a massive fight event against Jake and Logan Paul on a “brother vs brother” card, according to a new report.

It’s no secret that Nate Diaz and Jake Paul could end up duking it out, as the YouTuber looks to take on more former UFC talent since winning against both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In fact, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson even claimed that Nate vs Jake will happen once he ends up leaving the company, adding even more speculation to the potential bout.

Now, according to a new report by The Mirror, a potential boxing match between Jake and Nate Diaz could be a lot more interesting as both combatants’ brothers could be involved in a super event.

Diaz vs Paul – Brother vs Brother

As The Mirror reports that Nick and Nate Diaz will be ringside for Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury on December 18. The reason being is their teammate, Chris Avila, will be fighting Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor.

But that’s not the only reason the two could be so close to the action, as there may be some gears turning behind the scenes.

The Mirror’s sources claim that the mixed martial arts duo are eyeing a possible “brother vs brother” event where Nate would fight Jake and Nick would take on Logan.

According to the report, this possible event would take place in the middle of 2022, so a good chunk of time will have passed since Jake’s upcoming fight with Fury.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is rumored to be taking on Mike Tyson in February, so if the brother vs brother event is in July, he would have ample time between fights as well.

As always, take these reports with a grain of salt – but if it ends up being true, we could have one of the biggest blockbuster boxing bouts since the influencers first got involved in the fight game.