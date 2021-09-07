UFC legend Anderson Silva wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

UFC icon Anderson Silva is planning to retire by the time he’s 50, meaning the former champion only has three years left to fight – and wants to take on either Jake or Logan Paul before hanging up the gloves.

Silva is one of the most popular UFC fighters of all time and one of MMA’s most dominant. While he has since transitioned back to boxing, his star power gained in the UFC has eyes on him.

Speaking with TMZ, Silva revealed that he plans to have his last match when he’s 49-years-old. Considering he’s 46 now, the former Middleweight Champion has just about three years left.

And he wants to make the most of them. When asked about his thoughts about a possible fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, who just emerged victorious against Tyron Woodley, Silva was very open to the idea.

“Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We’ll see,” the Brazilian fighting legend replied, praising the influencers-turned-fighters.

“I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we’ll see, maybe this is possible too,” he added.

The possibility of a Logan vs Silva fight, in particular, has been brought up before with the two supposedly in talks back in July.

Anderson’s coach even accused Logan of “hiding” under Exhibition Rules to avoid defeat following his draw against Floyd Mayweather.

Whether or not Silva ends up going up against Jake or Logan remains to be seen, but it’s clear that fighting either of the brothers is something he wants to do. Hopefully, we end up getting the match before the Spider finally decides to call it quits.