Jake Paul makes massive Nate Diaz prediction as he’s still making offers for MMA debut

Jake Paul has made a pretty massive prediction as to what would happen if he and Nate Diaz met inside an MMA cage, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer is still trying to make his PFL debut happen.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has crossed paths with his fair share of mixed martial artists. The ‘Problem Child’ counts wins over Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva on his boxing record – and he’s still got a fight with Mike Perry to come.

Jake has also penned a deal with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – to make his MMA debut in their SuperFights division. That debut has been put off due to his boxing commitments, but both sides are still eager to make it happen.

Given he’s beaten Diaz in the boxing ring, Jake made his first big offer to the Stockton native upon signing that deal, claiming to have offered him $15 million for the fight.

Now, the social media phenom has made another prediction for how the fight would go, if Diaz agrees to make it happen.

“If I don’t get guillotined, then I win the fight. But even if he was on top of him I would just throw him off of me. Because he’s honestly the weakest puncher I’ve ever fought. Like, when he was hitting me I almost started laughing,” Jake told UFC champion Sean O’Malley on episode 49 of BS with Jake Paul.

Timestamp of 36:10

While plenty of Jake’s MMA trash talk has been aimed at Nate, he has cast a wider net for the opponent for his debut as well.

He told the New York Post: “We have been trying to make an MMA fight happen. We tried with Nate Diaz but to no avail. So it’s been difficult to find the right opponent for that. But we’re working behind the scenes and doing promotional stuff for them, and I’ll be attending some fights soon.”

As noted, Jake does have a clash with Mike Perry coming up in July, and he is eyeing rescheduling that Mike Tyson fight for the end of the year. But, he’s clearly still got an eye on MMA too.