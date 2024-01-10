Jake Paul MMA debut confirmed with “multiple opponents” lined up

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul is gearing up for his MMA debut and PFL boss Peter Murray confirmed his first match will be later this year.

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm, defeating some of the greatest UFC fighters of all time in boxing including Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and even a KO victory against Tyron Woodley.

While Paul’s next bout is scheduled for March 2, 2024, in Puerto Rico, The Problem Child is expected to hop into the cage after that with no shortage of possible foes wanting to take him on.

In a recent interview shared by reporter John Morgan, Murray revealed that information about Jake’s first MMA fight will be coming a lot sooner than fans think.

PFL CEO reveals new info on Jake Paul MMA debut

During the interview, Murray was asked about Jake’s commitment to fighting in 2024, especially with the YouTuber still boxing.

Murray responded to the concerns, revealing that the younger Paul brother would indeed be fighting later this year and he’s been hard at work preparing.

“Yeah, Jake’s very active, A in boxing, B he’s training MMA, and we’re excited,” he said. “Multiple opponents are lining up to be part of his debut into MMA.”

One such opponent could be Nate Diaz, who Jake had originally challenged to a rematch in MMA after besting him in the boxing ring.

Although The Problem Child’s debut match hasn’t been confirmed just yet, expect full details in the weeks ahead, potentially after Jake’s next bout against a still yet-to-be-named opponent.

“We’ll be announcing those details, I would say, in the coming months,” Murray added.

