Jake Paul changes stance on potential Anderson Silva fight amid rumors

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has changed his tune when it comes to a potential fight with Anderson Silva, admitting he’d now be open to it happening.

Since Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley in their long-awaited rematch at the end of 2021, the YouTuber has been linked to fight plenty of different names.

The frontrunner, it seemed, was former Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, while current Cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis also threw his hat into the ring by getting a tattoo aimed at Jake on his leg. Mike Tyson has even been mentioned, but that rumor has been shut down a few times.

Aside from those, some fans have speculated about the YouTuber taking on ‘The Spider’ Anderson Silva, after the MMA legend also made a move into boxing. At first, Jake spoke glowingly about being a longtime fan of Silva, and why he wouldn’t take the fight. Though, he has softened that stance since.

The social media superstar was asked about the possibility of taking on Silva during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he, once again, spoke about being a massive fan of the Brazillian.

“Yes, definitely. Definitely. I would love that fight,” Jake said when asked about taking on ‘The Spider’ inside the boxing ring. “Interesting story, he was the first celebrity I ever saw,” the YouTuber added, recalling a trip Silva made to his home state of Ohio.

“I actually asked for his autograph and we took a picture with him… I’m maybe like 12-years-old. But, I think he was the first celebrity that I met. So, it would be fun to bring it back full circle and fight, I guess, someone who was one of my first idols.”

Timestamp of 34:27

In terms of when they could square off, Jake has noted that he’s in the midst of a break because of all his other ventures, but wants to return to the ring in the back half of 2022.

Whether or not he’ll be sharing the ring with Silva, though, remains to be seen.