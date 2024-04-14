Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz & Jorge Masvidal for MMA fight on one condition

Jake Paul hit back at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for disrespecting him at their most recent boxing press conference and challenged both to a fight in the Octagon under one condition.

Paul has not competed in MMA competition in his four-year boxing career, but has elevated from a talented exhibition fighter to a skilled boxer. He defeated Diaz when they fought in the boxing ring on August 5, 2023, which took their existing feud to another level.

Masvidal has also found himself in Paul’s crosshairs as the 27-year-old aims to conquer as many fighters as he can to move up the pro boxing ranks.

Article continues after ad

As a result, Masvidal belittled the YouTube star when asked about how he views Diaz ahead of their boxing fight this year, judging by his debut performance against Paul at a press conference on April 13.

“I don’t think it was his best. I don’t think he was even training for this dude. I don’t blame him, cause Jake, who the f*** is Jake anyways, right?” Masvidal said before continuing his criticism.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not Jake Paul. I’m not Tony Ferguson. I’m a mean athlete.”

Diaz was later asked what he’s learned from his 10-round bout against Paul, to which he replied: “F*** Jake Paul,” which Masvidal echoed.

Article continues after ad

Paul fired shots at both light heavyweights on X after catching wind of their jabs. He first reminded Diaz of the number he did on him in their boxing match before slamming Masvidal and UFC president Dana White for hindering a fight between the two.

Paul is gearing up for his fight against Mike Tyson on July 20. Win or lose, the Ohio native is expected to continue competing against combat sports greats.

Should Masvidal defeat Diaz in their “Last Man Standing” fight on June 1, and the alleged restrictions from the UFC Paul referenced are lifted, he could find himself head-to-head against Paul and get a chance to back up his vicious trash talk.

Article continues after ad