Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva confirmed for October boxing fight

Jake Paul has confirmed his opponent for his October return to the boxing ring, and it’s none other than former UFC champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

Shortly after the turn of the year, Jake Paul planned to end his lengthy hiatus from boxing action and get back into the ring at some point in August. Though, that didn’t go to plan.

The Problem Child was scheduled to fight longtime rival Tommy Fury, but that didn’t happen. Nor did he get the chance to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. in place of the Brit. Shortly after that, he stated he’d be fighting instead in October.

That has now been confirmed, and Jake will be fighting UFC legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jake Paul confirmed to fight Anderson Silva in October

The fight, which was previously rumored to take place at 185lbs, will be contested at heavyweight – which means the fighters will have to weigh in at the previously rumored 185lbs. So, hopefully, that’ll prevent any weight issues like those that saw the Rahman Jr. fight called off.

“It is official, me vs Anderson Silva, October 29th, Phoenix, Arizona. It is an honor to be in there with the legendary Anderson Silva,” Jake said. “Although, I’m going to knock him out in under five rounds!”

With the fight finally being confirmed, and an October date set, it ends a near-year-long absence from the ring for Jake. Silva has been active in that time, fighting Bruno Machida on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight card.

Jake has previously stated that he’ll be the “underdog” in this fight, and whether or not he can shake off the ring rust in quick time will be a huge focal point for fans and pundits alike.

As we get closer to the fight, we’ll have more coverage, so keep checking back with Dexerto for further updates.