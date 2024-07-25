Jake Paul backed against UFC champ after wild fight call out

Jake Paul has been backed by a former UFC champion who believes in Jake’s abilities to fight current UFC champion Alex Pereira after his wild post-fight call out.

After beating ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry on July 20, Jake Perry quickly set about calling out a few different names. Of course, he made mention of his rescheduled fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, but he also had a new name – Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira.

Jake even FaceTimed the UFC light heavyweight champion while basking in his win over Perry.

Pereira, who is more renowned for his kickboxing skills, has posted some boxing workouts on social media since which has only been used to fuel speculation about the two mixing it up in a massive crossover.

Well, former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes that if the two did meet in the boxing ring, it wouldn’t exactly be an “unwinnable” fight for Jake.

“I do believe Alex Pereira can win that fight, but I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake Paul,” the Nigerian Nightmare said in his UFC 304 preview.

“Jake Paul definitely showed some really good things there, being able to stick by the jab. When he was able to commit to the jab, the jab was working. Yes, I know Alex Pereira is very good at doing the thing that gave Mike Perry success in that fight, but Alex Pereira also holds his hands very low.”

The former UFC Welterweight champion added that Poatan has a “mean hook” but doesn’t have the head movement of a boxer. “It’s not constantly doing what a boxer’s head movement should be doing. So, I’m not completely counting Jake Paul out,” he added.

Usman is also on the same page as Jake when it comes to believing that UFC boss Dana White would put a stop to the crossover fight.

“I want all the smoke. But at the end of the day, will Dana let them out? That’s too big of a risk if I could embarrass his No. 1 prized fighter right now,” the ‘Problem Child’ said in his post-fight press conference.