Jake Paul moves fight date to new venue alongside Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul has switched up the date for his upcoming bout, alongside scoring one of the biggest venues in boxing — and he’ll be joined by none other than Amanda Serrano.

While initially slated for August 13, Paul has since bumped up the date to August 6, making for a 7-day difference.

That’s not all; we’ve finally got an official venue for the bout, which is set to take place in New York’s Madison Square Garden — the very battleground where Amanda Serrano faced off against Katie Taylor in April.

Serrano herself is also on the card for Jake’s upcoming boxing match, although opponents for both fighters have yet to be revealed.

‘The Problem Child’ is still being dodgy regarding his next rival, saying in a tweet: “We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no better.”

We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/HcOqYsjvVy — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 10, 2022

It’s likely that we’ll see Serrano on one of these main events, although who she’ll be touching gloves with, we have yet to see.

It was hypothesized that Paul would be possibly facing off against British boxer Tommy Fury; the two were initially slated to fight late last year, but a sudden injury took Fury off the card in favor of a rematch with former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Right now, Paul has his pick of the litter when it comes to potential opponents. He’s been calling out just about everyone under the sun, with major names like kickboxer Andrew Tate and even Brazilian MMA legend Anderson Silva wanting a slice of the YouTube star.

For now, things are still unclear… but one thing is certain — the hype for this match is very, very real.