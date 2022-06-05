Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match reportedly confirmed for August

A boxing matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could finally be in the stars, according to sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

Both fighters have been goading each other for months with The Problem Child finally looking to lock down a worthy matchup while Fury looks to take up Paul on his many calls to join him in the ring.

But there’s been some snags. The two were initially supposed to face off in late 2021 before Fury was forced to pull out of the bout just a few weeks prior.

Tyson Fury’s younger brother has since recovered from his injuries and is ready to step into the squared circle once again, and it looks like the match against Jake is back on.

Speaking to Drive on talkSPORT, Hearn has heard through the grapevine that Fury v Paul is back on track with both parties agreeing to a matchup very soon.

“I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight [Jake Paul vs. Tyson Fury] is happening August 13, so you might see it,” Hearn told Drive on talkSPORT.

Heard and Paul crossed paths during the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor card in April and has since learned that the long-awaited fight starring the YouTuber could be moving forward.

A fight against Fury would be a big test for Paul. Not only would both fighters put up their perfect records on the line, Paul’s 5-0 to Fury’s 8-0, but it’d give both some extra gas early in their career.

Paul’s effect on boxing overall can’t be understated anymore, making the scene louder and more flashy. It attracted big-time attention from spectators and fellow fighters, but both Paul and Fury have yet to claim a win over notable talent.

That omission could be resolved for both fighters if the Paul v Fury matchup ends up going down on August 13.