Jake Paul wants to fight ex-boxing champ next after Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is already eyeing up his next big fight after he’s taken on Mike Tyson, and it would be against Ryan Garcia so that they can finally squash their beef.

When Jake Paul first stepped into the boxing world, it was for creator events. He fought Deji and AnEsonGib in his first two fights before stepping up to fight athletes from other sports and, eventually, actual boxers.

In the last few months, the ‘Problem Child’ has beaten Andre August and Ryan Bourland – two journeymen boxers – and is now getting ready to take on Mike Tyson, yes, Mike Tyson in the summer.

While he’s been warned that the 57-year-old former heavyweight king still carries some serious punching power, Jake is already looking forward to what comes after it.

That’s right, Jake is eyeing up what comes next after fighting Tyson and to him, that would be a clash with Ryan Garcia – the former WBC interim lightweight champion.

“I think it could happen as an exhibition probably,” Jake said at the end of his BS with Jake Paul podcast on March 21. “I think he thinks he would win and I would love to just deflate his little 130lbs. Maybe Netflix, part two.

“And his footwork sucks. Once I learned more about the sports it’s like he’s fast and quick and been doing it his whole life but his feet, ugh. I would tear him apart. He’s flat-footed, stuck, stuck-ass fighter.”

Timestamp of 34:30

The former WBC interim lightweight champion has previously said he is open to fighting Jake, urging the YouTuber-turned-boxer to contact his team.

KingRy does have a clash with Devin Haney coming up on April 20, however, so anything with Jake would have to wait a little bit yet.