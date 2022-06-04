Joe Rogan says people are “dumb” for claiming Jake Paul fights are rigged

Joe Rogan says people are “dumb” for claiming that Tyron Woodley took a dive in his fight with Jake Paul, noting that the MMA star got hit “perfectly” by the YouTuber.

As Jake Paul has continued to pick up wins inside the boxing ring, there have been plenty of critics and skeptics who have been quick to bash his fights and their eventual results.

When the YouTuber last stepped into the ring, he faced off against Tyron Woodley for the second time, but he didn’t need points to claim a win over the former UFC champion the second time around. Like in his previous fights, Jake delivered a thunderous knockout to put Woodley down and walk away with the W.

Naturally, some onlookers claimed that something was fishy about the result and that the fight was rigged – with some suggesting that Woodley knew exactly what shot to not defend. Though, there have been plenty of people defending Jake in the months since the bout.

That list of defenders now includes Joe Rogan as he rewatched the final moments of the fight with UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling during episode 125 of the JRE MMA Podcast.

“Some people are really dumb and they think that people choose to get knocked out on purpose for money,” Rogan said after rewatching Jake’s knockout blow on Woodley. “Someone said, oh he took a dive in that fight. I go, ‘I don’t even think it’s possible for you to get hit like that and not go unconscious’. Like, can’t you see the way he got hit? He got hit perfectly.

“If you watch him face plant, if somebody is going to go out, they’re going to break their fall a little bit, you know? That dude got knocked out for real, for real.”

Timestamp of 2:40:00

The UFC commentator noted that it’s not impossible that somebody, somewhere is willing to get knocked out on purpose for the right price, but claimed it’s not going to happen regularly.

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding Jake’s return to the ring, but there will be plenty of skeptics who remain too. He’ll just have to prove them wrong.