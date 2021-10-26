Jake Paul hits back at Pete Davidson’s boxing roast in SNL skit

YouTube star Jake Paul is hitting out at Pete Davidson after he was portrayed by the comedian for the butt of a joke during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the YouTube game right now, largely because of his boxing pursuits. The influencer has decided to branch out from online entertainment into the world of combat sports, where he has found surprising success.

Paul has racked up a 4-0 professional record, taking out such names as retired NBA player Nate Robinson, Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Now, Paul has his sights set on a number of opponents, Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz among them. However, his bombastic splash into the sport of boxing has earned him a hefty amount of criticism, as seen during a recent comedic sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson portrays Jake Paul in SNL skit

In the sketch, comedian Pete Davidson portrayed a haughty Jake Paul, who “announced” his next opponent as the late great Muhammad Ali during a fake interview, saying: “If I win, you have to change your name back to Cassius Clay!”

(Topic begins at 2:45)

Jake Paul slams Pete Davidson over SNL sketch

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Paul is finding this particular joke very funny, according to a comment he sent out toward Davidson on Instagram a few days after the skit aired.

“Lol @nbcsnl got jokes,” Paul wrote. “This was funny Pete, but I’m still slapping you when I see you next.”

Jake Paul & Pete Davidson’s beef goes way back

The beef between Paul and Pete isn’t anything new; in April, Davidson notably mocked Jake Paul during an interview ahead of his bout with Ben Askren, saying that the fight “shows how low boxing has sunk.”

Paul later lashed out at Davidson, claiming that that the comedian “won’t ever be a part of” one of his boxing events again when asked about the incident by his older brother, Logan Paul.

Considering this latest beef between the two stars, there’s no telling what could happen next… but it would certainly make good material for another potential SNL skit.