Dixie D'Amelio takes shots at people upset by her & Charli’s appearance at Jake Paul fight - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has responded to people criticizing her appearance in the ring at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller fight event along with sister Charli.

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight was a hugely anticipated event, with people keen to see whether the YouTuber would be able to beat the MMA fighter.

While many doubted the younger Paul brother’s chances, he ended up knocking out Askren in the first round, making for an unexpected turn of events.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, two of the most popular stars on TikTok, were asked to take part in the event, with them both being affiliated with rival app Triller.

Along with TikToker Avani, the girls presented the winner of undercard fight Steve Cunningham with his belt, as well as Jake Paul himself – though many viewers were confused to see the influencers participating in the event.

“Bro Charli and Dixie D’Amelio handing Jake Paul the belt was one of the most cringiest things I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “No because what are Charli and Dixie even there for, they look like clowns.”

Bro charli and dixie d'amelio handing jake paul the belt was one of the most cringiest things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/vuDUkXtEwm — Yuki ゆき (@YukiSZNs) April 18, 2021

In response, Dixie posted the short messages, “cry,” and, “I make you so mad, huh?”

This was along with an Instagram story in which she wrote: “when there are 11k tweets about you putting a belt on a boxer.”

i make u so mad huh? 🥺 — dixie (@dixiedamelio) April 18, 2021

The criticism seemed largely directed towards the D’Amelio sisters rather than Avani, and some fans even remarked that they felt the TikToker was “ignored” at the event. She even responded by saying: “I’m sisters with Charli & Dixie starting today.”

i’m sisters with charli & dixie starting today — avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) April 18, 2021

While many were confused about the presence of the girls at the huge fight event, others have been defending them on social media, claiming that it’s not worth getting angry over.

Whether Charli, Dixie, Avani, or other huge internet stars will make appearances at more events like this in the future is uncertain, but it’s clear that Dixie doesn’t have time for the people criticizing her place at the Triller event.