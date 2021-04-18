Logan Paul, TimTheTatman, summit1g & more react to Jake Paul's KO win over Ben Askren - Dexerto

Some of the streaming and gaming community’s biggest names – including TimTheTatman, summit1g, and others – weighed in on Jake Paul’s emphatic knockout win over Ben Askren, commenting on who the YouTuber should fight next and the glamorous event itself.

There was significant interest in Jake Paul’s boxing match against ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren, with fans excited to see how the YouTuber would get on against someone with a fighting background.

It turned out fairly similarly to Paul’s bout against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, as the younger Paul brother ran out a comfortable winner and recorded a first-round knockout.

The event itself generated a lot of conversation, with many commenting on the frequent musical interludes and bizarre interviews.

Twitch powerhouse TimTheTatman likened himself to a clown for paying $50 to watch the event, before saying that Jake Paul continues to impress with another easy boxing victory.

me paying $50 for this fight pic.twitter.com/pUQnTcLTmN — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) April 18, 2021

“Jake Paul out here shocking the world,” he tweeted. “Wow.” Many thought the bout against an ex-MMA fighter would signal the end of Jake’s boxing victories, but the YouTuber made light work of the 36 year old.

jake paul out here shocking the world… wow… — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) April 18, 2021

He was joined in his reactions by Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar, who joked: “This concert sure could use some fights to help it out.”

There was a slightly longer reaction on his Twitch broadcast, in which the streaming veteran said that Askren paid the price for not taking it seriously enough. He did compliment Jake though, saying he’s a “clean” boxer.

British YouTuber Joe Weller, whose 2018 fight with KSI started the YouTube boxing phenomenon, suggested that KSI should face Jake Paul, describing it as the “fight that people want.”

KSI, like Jake Paul, has impressed in his boxing matches, seeing off Jake’s older brother Logan across two close fights.

KSI vs Jake Paul is the natural fight that people want – give them it 😴😴 — Joe Weller (@joe_weller_) April 18, 2021

Call of Duty YouTuber Syndicate echoed Weller’s comments, saying that the people have “summoned” KSI to fight Jake. It would certainly be a mouth-watering encounter.

Jeeeezzzzzzz woke up to see Jake Paul KO’ing Ben Askrin.. @KSI you have been summoned by the people. DO IT. — Tom (@Syndicate) April 18, 2021

Jake’s older brother, Logan, set his sights slightly higher than KSI though. He sent a clip of the knockout to Floyd Mayweather, who he was scheduled to fight in an exhibition.

That fight has been on hold for a few months, with Logan saying he could even beat the undefeated boxing legend.

Given Paul’s success and his attitude towards boxing, we do expect to see him participate in more fights soon. Who his opponent will be, though, is the really interesting part.

Just less of the bizarre musical interludes next time, please.