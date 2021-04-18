Ben Askren claims Jake Paul fight shouldn't have been stopped in first round - Dexerto

After his devastating first-round boxing defeat to Jake Paul, Ben Askren has hinted this fight will be his last and explained how he disagreed with the quick stoppage.

After all the hype, Jake Paul’s swift TKO of Ben Askren meant the fight was more of a sprint than a marathon.

Paul was the betting favorite, but nobody expected the fight to end so quickly. The YouTuber took just 70 seconds and a quick one-two jab to break Askren’s defense and send him falling to the canvas. Askren was able to get back up, but the referee called the fight in favor of Paul.

Instantly, there were question marks over Askren’s future. The 36-year-old former MMA star had previously told BJPenn.com that he hoped to do “two or three more” fights, but both the result and nature of this defeat seem to have forced him into changing his mind.

After his loss at the hands of Paul, Askren was asked by MMA Island whether this would be his last piece of action in the ring. Askren refused to deny that this fight would indeed be it for his career in combat sports, but only confirmed his plans to continue coaching from now on.

“No, [it’s not the end],” he said, “I’m gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank, and I’m gonna coach some wrestling.”

He also explained how he disagreed with the referee’s decision to stop the fight so early on. “I thought I was fine but whatever,” Askren added. “That’s [the ref’s] job, if that’s what he felt, that’s what he did.”

Askren has certainly faced more devastating knockouts in his career, such as his infamous 5-second UFC loss to Jorge Masvidal in 2018, so it’s understandable to think he would have been able to carry on after hitting the floor this time.

But no matter which direction Askren chooses, he will always have the comfort of that gigantic final payday in his pocket.

And besides Askren’s loss, fans are more concerned with who Paul will be fighting next, with the likes of British reality TV star Tommy Fury, brother of boxer Tyson, and fellow content creator KSI the main names being touted.