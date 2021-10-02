Jake Paul mocks Canelo as boxing star won’t rule out future fight

Boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez once again refused to rule out a fight with Jake Paul, giving the YouTube star ammunition for a roast on social media.

While many boxing fans are completely against the growing trend of influencer fights, Jake Paul seems determined to break through and take on actual ranked fighters.

The YouTube star holds a 4-0 record after most recently defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision, and hasn’t been shy about wanting to fight Conor McGregor as well as Canelo and Gervonta Davis.

In the case of Canelo, the Mexican star initially laughed off the idea of the Paul brothers getting into the ring with ‘real’ fighters but has seemingly softened his stance since, offering Jake advice on what he’d need to do to set up a bout between the pair.

Advertisement

On September 30, ahead of his fight with Caleb Plant, Canelo was once again quizzed about the possibility of a bout with Jake and, yet again, didn’t completely shut it down. And, just like last time, stated that Jake has to improve.

Read More: Jake Paul trolls Tyron Woodley for getting embarrassing tattoo

“We don’t know, you can never say never. We’ll see in the future,” he told FightHype, with the caveat that Jake Paul has to work on a few things in the meantime. “Everybody knows his personality so it’s good.”

Naturally, the video of him answering the question made its way to Jake and he took the opportunity to poke fun at the Super Middleweight champ’s demeanor and nail-biting as he spoke. He, of course, went over the top, almost shoving his whole hand in his mouth to poke fun at Canelo potentially being nervous.

Advertisement

“Canelo.. will you ever fight Jake Paul?” pic.twitter.com/7HkvXz0JaU — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 1, 2021

In terms of the pair actually squaring off, it’s not going to happen anytime soon. Canelo is still on top of the boxing world and Jake isn’t anywhere close yet.

Plus, the YouTuber is likely to a rematch with Tyron Woodley before he makes any other moves in the boxing space.