Jake Paul cleared of all charges in relation to Arizona looting

Jake Paul has been cleared of charges relating to his alleged involvement in a looting spree at an Arizona shopping mall in May 2020 when nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death reached their peak.

In May 2020, Jake attended peaceful protests in Scottsdale, Arizona, before following people into the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, where all hell broke loose, and countless people started looting and pillaging the building.

He was inside the mall when it happened and was subsequently arrested for trespassing and slapped with misdemeanor charges. However, he denied any involvement in looting and vandalism, claiming he was only recording the situation.

Still, local police at the time claimed they saw him taking part in the chaos, which prompted the FBI to investigate the allegations and even raid his home. But they didn’t find enough evidence to convict him and ultimately dismissed the charges.

“Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct,” they said in an official statement.

TMZ reached out to Jake’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, for a comment. “We are pleased that the U.S. Attorney concluded that no charges should be filed,” they said. Jake is presumably happy, too.

Now that he’s been fully cleared of any charges, Jake is free to focus on his upcoming fight against former UFC Middleweight Champion Tyron Woodley without any distractions, which kicks off on Sunday, August 29.

As for what he does next, well, it could be anything from fighting Nate Diaz to becoming a Twitch streamer and maybe even running for President. So, it’s fair to say that he’s feeling pretty good about himself moving forward.