Jake Paul goes viral on TikTok with claims he and Logan are running for President

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is going viral across TikTok and other social media platforms after boasting that he and older brother Logan might be running for United States President in 2032.

They say anything is possible — and for YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul, that just might be true.

The young influencers have come a long way from their humble origins as Ohio country boys, and have now scored major bouts against professional fighters alongside their explosive careers as social media stars.

However, fights with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley are just stepping stones to greater things, it seems, as Jake boasted in an interview that he and his bro are running for President when they come of age.

Paul made these comments in a discussion with Overtime after being asked who was more likely to become President between himself and NBA star LeBron James.

While he initially claimed LeBron was more likely to get voted in, he quickly mentioned that he and his brother have plans to run the country when they turn 35.

“I’m running for President, but I’m not even 35 yet,” he said. “My brother and I are running for President in 2032. That’s when we’ll be eligible.”

When asked if they’d be running against each other, Jake claimed that they’d decide which one of them would actually be President while the other one acts as their running-mate.

(Topic begins at 3:04)

“We’re still figuring it out. I might be President, he might. I think we’re gonna flip a coin and see who gets to be the President versus Vice President.”

“He’s more PC and he’s likeable, where I’m like the villain,” Jake said of his brother.

Logan Paul made similar comments in April 2020, claiming that, while he could run in 2032, he’d prefer to wait until 2050 when he’s a “grown-a*s man with lots of intelligence and wisdom.”

(Topic begins at 1:14:03)

Jake’s more recent statement has since gone viral across TikTok, with a video clip of the interview garnering over 100,000 views.

It doesn’t seem like the Paul brothers’ constituents are all too jazzed about the possibility of them running the country, if the comments are anything to go by… but only time will tell if the influencers are actually serious about the whole ordeal.