Jake Paul booed at UFC 261 after getting spotted in crowd - Dexerto

UFC fans spotted Jake Paul in the crowd at UFC 261, the first mixed-martial-arts event in the US with a full-capacity since March 2020, and the stadium immediately erupted with boos and chants, followed by a brief confrontation with Daniel Cormier.

Jake Paul shocked the world when he knocked out Ben Askren to win the Triller Fight Club PPV and earn a massive payday.

Since then, he’s been doing his best to stir the pot, and it’s working. It’s even reached the point where UFC President Dana White threatened to take legal action if he keeps calling out UFC fighters.

To keep the momentum going, he attended UFC 261, which is no surprise since he appears to be friends with Jorge Masvidal, who is fighting Kamaru Usman in the main event for the Welterweight title.

However, he probably didn’t expect to be greeted with a symphony of boos and chants. It all started during the preliminary card when Randy Brown was about to seal the deal against Alex Oliveira.

The fight was still underway when the crowd chanted “f*ck Jake Paul” out of nowhere. Jake responded by flipping everyone off during the chants, which prompted everyone to boo him into oblivion.

Jake Paul getting booed at UFC261 pic.twitter.com/mMjGxf1RQq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 25, 2021

Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul at UFC 261 after fight callout

The chants and boos were so loud, they swept across the stadium in no time at all and even caught the attention of commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, the latter of which Jake called fat and said he would “beat the f*ck out of.”

Shortly after, Daniel Cormier confronted him, and the two exchanged what appeared to be heated words before security staff escorted him back to the commentary table. The chants never stopped throughout the whole debacle.

Video of Daniel Cormier confronting Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/S3AknQ0Qzb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 25, 2021

Jake has been playing the ‘heel’ role perfectly in the past couple of years, and his appearance at UFC 261 fits into the narrative quite well.

In the end, he wants to keep the spotlight on him, for better and for worse, to add more hype to his fights.