 Jaden Hossler "beyond sorry" amid accusations of racism - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jaden Hossler “beyond sorry” amid accusations of racism

Published: 8/Feb/2021 18:58

by Dexerto
Jaden Hossler apologizes for tweets
YouTube: jxdn

Share

TikTok star Jaden Hossler has released a lengthy response after critics discovered previous tweets of his that appeared to sympathize with hate groups like the KKK, claiming that he is “beyond sorry” for the situation.

Hossler is a popular face across multiple social media platforms, with TikTok being his most lucrative, boasting over 9 million followers on the viral video app.

Despite his sizeable fanbase, the 19-year-old social media star has recently come under intense scrutiny for tweets he wrote in 2017 and 2018 — one of which appeared to sympathize with the KKK.

Another Tweet that sparked division among his fanbase appeared to be homophobic, with Hossler claiming that LGBTQIA+ people were “going against God’s will.”

Jaden Hossler Tweet
Twitter: Jaden Hossler
Jaden Hossler has come under fire for a few of his past tweets, one of which appeared to sympathize with hate groups like the KKK.
Jaden Hossler Tweet
Twitter: Jaden Hossler
Hossler was also faced with criticism for this tweet that many considered to be blatantly homophobic.

The backlash eventually led Hossler to deactivate his Twitter and step away from the platform after releasing a statement apologizing for his “hurtful” words.

However, it seems that the criticism against Hossler’s past posts has not died down, causing the TikToker to release another statement via Instagram apologizing for his tweets, once again.

In his statement, penned in February 2020, Hossler revealed he’d decided to come forward again because the issue had been “on his heart for some time” and that “me not addressing it to a new and larger audience feels irresponsible.”

Screenshot showing that Jaden Hossler's account doesn't exist
Twitter: jadenhossler
Hossler ended up deactivating his Twitter account over the criticism.

“It’s apparent that some people seem to think I am part of the ‘KKK,’” he wrote. “…These assumptions are absolutely not true and make me so sad to see daily on all my socials.”

“I was 16 and had strong opinions, similar to the rest of humanity,” he continued. “I hopefully, along with everyone, have grown since being a kid, and with that my perspective and opinions change constantly.”

Hossler wrapped up his post by stating that he was “beyond sorry that I put myself in a position to be portrayed as an awful and disgusting human being.”

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Hossler’s statement has been met with sympathy, with many critics accusing the star of seeking attention and refusing to take responsibility for his past posts.

Hossler’s February post also comes in wake of harassment toward his family due to the matter, with his sister also publicly speaking out in support of her little brother in December.

Entertainment

Twitch founder Justin reveals if he regrets selling the streaming platform

Published: 8/Feb/2021 18:59

by Michael Gwilliam
Justin Kan Twitch logo
Flickr/Josh Hallett/Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch co-founder Justin Kan has revealed whether or not he regrets selling the extremely popular streaming platform to Amazon.

The 37-year-old took to TikTok on February 7 to answer an interesting question posed to him: If he ever regrets selling Twitch, given how much it’s worth today.

Kan’s ties to the site stem all the way back to 2007, when the platform was originally called Justin.tv before it morphed into Twitch.

According to Kan, when they sold the site in 2014 for $970 million, he “thought that was an insane amount.”

Justin.tv mascot logo
Twitch
The Justin.TV mascot was a gorilla with a camcorder.

“But now, reportedly, Twitch is worth fifteen to twenty billion,” he added. “Proving that things can always be bigger than you think.”

Twitch has become one of the most popular streaming platforms on the internet, with as many as 15 million daily active users just one year ago. Chances are those numbers have grown since then. Nonetheless, Justin doesn’t seem to mind.

“A couple things to consider: One, it’s not clear that without the capital infusion from Amazon, Twitch would be anywhere near as successful as it is today,” he said, which is a very good point. Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world, and with all their resources, Twitch gets a major boost.

@justinkan

Reply to @kevinbacon18 did we sell too soon?? #greenscreen #twitch #startup

♬ original sound – Justin Kan

“And two, having the win from selling Twitch helped me realize that having more, more, more and more money in the bank is not necessarily going to make me any happier,” Kan added with a grin on his face.

This part is also interesting in that it’s a good lesson for anyone with a business, or anyone just looking to make money in life. There are some things that money can’t buy, and happiness may not be one of them.

“So no, I don’t regret selling, he concluded. “Everything is as it’s supposed to be.”

For anyone who was ever curious about Kan selling the platform, his answer should be more than enough to suffice that he has absolutely no regrets at all.