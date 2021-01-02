 TikToker Jaden Hossler leaves Twitter after accusations of racism in old tweets - Dexerto
TikToker Jaden Hossler leaves Twitter after accusations of racism in old tweets

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:01

Jaden Hossler takes a selfie in the mirror
Jaden Hossler

Influencer Jaden Hossler appears to have deactivated his Twitter amid ongoing controversy following the resurfacing of Tweets that some consider to be racist and homophobic.

Content Warning: This article may contain sensitive content for some readers.

19-year-old Jaden Hossler has just over 8.9 million followers on TikTok, but has come under fire in recent months after old tweets resurfaced that many consider to be racists and homophobic in nature.

The tweets from 2017 came to the attention of fans in July, and featured comments about the KKK and his opinions on whether or not Christians should accept the LGBTQ+ community.

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Many fans were upset at the nature of the comments, leading Jaden to release an apology in which he said, “I definitely apologize for my past words that were so hurtful. I do not agree with that and I am so grateful for who I am now!”

In November, the TikToker revealed the apology had not ended the criticism and reported, “my family has gotten messages that are so hateful that it’s just gotten too far!”

Jaden’s sister defended him from angry commenters, as she said: “I cannot sit here and watch videos of somebody spreading lies about my brother and let it lie. If you do not know somebody personally, and have a relationship with them, you cannot judge intentions or character.”

However, on January 1 fans noticed that Jaden had deactivated his Twitter account, with his tweets disappearing and a message reading “this account doesn’t exist” appearing when searching his original username.

Screenshot showing that Jaden Hossler's account doesn't exist

He hasn’t addressed the apparent deletion of his Twitter on other platforms, and some people have criticized him for this, saying that he should release a ‘genuine apology.’

One fan on Twitter said, “ok why don’t you just address the situation rather that hide and look dumb, pls we are just asking for a genuine apology.”

It’s as yet unclear whether Jaden will speak more on the subject, but some people don’t seem to be willing to let this go any time soon.

xQc hits back after shroud and more criticize him over Rust stream sniping drama

Published: 2/Jan/2021 12:16

xqc /rust featured image
Rust shroud xQc

Twitch streamer xQc has condemned a fellow streamer for making him look like a “psychotic idiot” amid ridicule for accusing Rust opponents of ‘stream sniping’.

xQc has been in the firing line ever since the OfflineTV Rust server took over Twitch. Rust, a multiplayer survival game released in 2013, has seen a mini-renaissance at the turn of the year, with some of Twitch’s biggest streamers joining the OfflineTV server to battle it out.

But gathering so many personalities under one roof was bound to cause controversy, and the server has since been flooded with drama. At the center is Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who has been under fire for accusing opponents of ‘stream sniping’, with some fans flooding other channels to abuse streamers.

A new controversy has emerged, however. After xQc’s faction “Team Rocket” died in the middle of the sea after a failed landing on a ship, they returned to find all their inventory was missing. It emerged EdisonParks had used outside info to locate the drops, and xQc wasn’t happy.

Rust has been the centre of Twitch drama since the turn of the year.

xQc accuses EdisonPark of ‘stream sniping’

The controversy first started when xQc spotted Parks’ location on Myth’s stream. He was out where xQc’s team had died, which would have required outside information.

“That’s shameless, dude,” xQc said.

Edisonparks explained he was logged off the server and watching Ash_on_lol’s stream, and saw two pieces of information about xQc’s team freezing to death and about a helicopter. With this info, he surmised they had died in the middle of the ocean, and followed a convoy path until he found the bodies.

Park apologized for abusing information he shouldn’t have had access to, and offered to return the items. He said: “I didn’t realize it at the time, but the reason Myth had made a comment about their heli was because he had watched a clip of them crashing their heli.

“If not for this, there’s no way I could have known a heli was even involved. Looking back, because I acted on information I technically shouldn’t have had access to, I think it’s only fair that I give back what I found on the bodies.”

However, xQc wasn’t happy. He said: “I make mistakes and most of the time I admit to my own faults even if it hurts. Somehow you guys do really scummy shit and play the denial card every time and make me look like the psychotic idiot.”

Shroud criticizes ‘juiced’ xQc

xQc has taken a fair amount of stick from other streamers over the past few days for accusing opponents of ‘stream sniping’. Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek said xQc was playing a “dangerous game” with these accusations.

“xQc should really keep that stuff to himself,” he said. “Calling people out for stream sniping ain’t cool, unless you know for a fact they’re doing it. He’s playing a dangerous game.”

The Canadian was also forced to apologize after some of his fans sent death threats to other streamers when xQc complained about them on-air.

Shroud defended xQc as a “respectful” person, but condemned some of his on-stream antics.

“I’ve played with him a couple times, on stream and off-stream and he’s always super super respectful,” he said.

“But I wish he was a little more respectful of others. I know it’s for content, but sometimes it can be a little mean. He’s hella juiced up when he’s live.”

With all the drama caused by PvP taking over the current server, OfflineTV announced they will be releasing a new, roleplay-focused server with a smaller number of streamers allowed.

Whether xQc will be one of these streamers is up in the air, but it seems unlikely. It doesn’t drop until January 7, so you can expect the antics on the current server to continue for a while yet.