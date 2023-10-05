Influencer apologizes for past racist tweets during her honeymoon

TikTok star Lunden Stallings has been forced to make an apology video to her fans while on her honeymoon with her wife after her some of her past, racist tweets caused a stir on Reddit.

Lunden Stallings, 26, is a TikTok star who’s known for showing off her lavish lifestyle with her wife Olivia Bennett on their joint TikTok account.

However, a post about Stallings was recently spread on Reddit after someone found tweets made by the influencer which included her casual use of slurs, just days after she tied the knot with Bennett.

The tweets appear to be dated between 2012 to 2014, with Stallings, a white woman, repeatedly using the n-word dozens of times in casual posts.

“There’s been some tweets of mine that I learned about yesterday, back 10 to 12 years ago, that had resurfaced. That’s not who I am, who I was as a teenager,” Stallings said in a TikTok story apology video.

She continued: “I just want to acknowledge and recognize that I am completely and utterly disgusted and ashamed and honestly embarrassed at how normal it was for me to speak that way on Twitter and for my friends and I to address each other that way or for me to sing along in rap songs.

“That’s nobody else’s fault but mine.”

Chiming in, Bennett told followers of their shared TikTok account that it was a “really unfortunate and disgusting and ignorant mistake” that her wife made.

“You were a kid and you were ignorant and it was wrong and shameful, and it’s so embarrassing,” Bennett added, stating that Stallings past tweets are “not a reflection of [her] character” and how she and “so many people” know Stallings.

However, Stallings’ apology video only garnered further backlash, with many claiming it was inappropriate to address such a scandal via her TikTok story, which disappears after 24 hours.

Stalling and Bennett’s shared TikTok account, which has more than 701,000 followers, does at the time of writing not have any video addressing the apology on their profile page.

Fans take to Reddit to discuss Lunden Stallings’ apology video

The screenshots of Stallings’ old tweets were shared in a Reddit post, which quickly received dozens of comments and upvotes.

One person commented on the post and said: “She was more than old enough to know better here, coupled with the fact that she had legit HUNDREDS of tweets dropping the N word.”

“I’m so shocked omg,” a second person wrote.

Another person said: “This is absolutely vile. I never heard of her before but this person must be canceled on all platforms and should be held accountable.”