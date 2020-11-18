 Jaden Hossler hits back at critics after old tweets resurface - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jaden Hossler hits back at critics after old tweets resurface

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:58

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler TikTok star
Instagram: Jaden Hossler

Share

Jaden Hossler TikTok

TikToker Jaden Hossler has hit back at critics for failing to move on after he apologized for “hurtful” words in old tweets that resurfaced.

Jaden Hossler is a TikToker-turned-rockstar who has collaborated with huge names including Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Iann Dior. While he has a dedicated fanbase, comments on his Twitter from years previous have resurfaced, sparking a wave of criticism.

One such tweet from 2017 referenced a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally. Jaden wrote, “what does the world expect when we are all encouraged to do what makes us ‘happy.'” It appears to have been deleted, but screenshots were posted across social media.

Back in July, Jaden gave an apology to his followers, expressing that he had changed his views since. “I definitely apologize for my past words that were so hurtful. I do not agree with that and I am so grateful for who I am now! Please understand that these are not just words, but that my actions follow what I stand for!”

But in a series of recent tweets, Jaden revealed that, despite it being months since the uproar, criticism has not died down and that his family have received hateful comments.

“I wasn’t going to address this again because the point of an apology is to learn and move on, which I have done. For those who think they know everything, I will retweet my apology. My family has gotten messages that are so hateful that it’s just gotten too far!”

He added, “It is ridiculous to try to ‘cancel’ people for being my friend… it’s already hard enough during such a weird time in the world, let’s spread love! I promise you a better season and life is coming, let’s work together.”

Meanwhile, Jaden appears to be directing his efforts and attention towards music and his girlfriend instead. Earlier this week, Jaden and Mads Lewis confirmed their reunion with a kiss caught on camera by paparazzi.

Entertainment

Bryce Hall puts Quen Blackwell on blast after Griffin Johnson TikTok drama

Published: 18/Nov/2020 4:59

by Brad Norton
Bryce Hall and Quen Blackwell
Instagram: BryceHall / Instagram: Quen Blackwell

Share

Bryce Hall Griffin Johnson

Following on from Quen Blackwell and Griffin Johnson’s social media clash, Bryce Hall has now jumped into the mix and lashed back at the original post that kickstarted the feud.

If you’re not up to speed on the latest TikTok kerfuffle, don’t stress. Here’s a quick refresher. Two days ago social media celeb Quen Blackwell reacted to a TikTok post featuring Bryce Hall and Addison Rae.

Their relationship has been hot and cold throughout most of the year. Blackwell took the opportunity to joke about the on-again, off-again couple, yelling “no” at the top of lungs in her own post. While Johnson was the first to take issue with her comedic reaction, Hall has now fired back as well.

Rather than calling her out on social media, however, Hall allegedly got in touch and hashed it out directly. It’s clear that things didn’t go down all too well between the pair as he’s since gone on to expose their private conversation.

@quenblackwell##stitch with @addisonre♬ original sound – quenblackwell

“So I confronted her and talked about it,” he said. As it turns out, Blackwell was forthcoming with her intentions. “I only do this for likes and being relatable,” she explained, according to Hall.

“I get it, you’re just doing it for numbers. It had like 1.5 million likes, I get it,” Hall assured. As social media personalities, both have their own audiences and both create content to generate engagement. While that TikTok may have struck a nerve at first, it seemed as though they were able to get on the same page in their chat.

That mutual respect didn’t stand for all too long though. Blackwell claimed she wouldn’t do it again, though that wasn’t the case as she touched on the subject 24 hours later before deleting her videos. “It’s so fake,” Hall said in response.

“Now that she’s deleted the videos, we’re friends again. We’re gonna be like the rest of these social media people and just act as though nothing happens behind the scenes.”


Clearly not too pleased with how the drama unfolded, Hall can at least respect that Blackwell deleted her latest videos. At the time of writing, this seems to be the end of the controversy. Though it could all kick off once more if Blackwell goes back on her word yet again.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if the latest TikTok drama continues to explode across social media.