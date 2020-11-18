Jaden Hossler hits back at critics after old tweets resurface - Dexerto

TikToker Jaden Hossler has hit back at critics for failing to move on after he apologized for “hurtful” words in old tweets that resurfaced.

Jaden Hossler is a TikToker-turned-rockstar who has collaborated with huge names including Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Iann Dior. While he has a dedicated fanbase, comments on his Twitter from years previous have resurfaced, sparking a wave of criticism.

One such tweet from 2017 referenced a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally. Jaden wrote, “what does the world expect when we are all encouraged to do what makes us ‘happy.'” It appears to have been deleted, but screenshots were posted across social media.

Back in July, Jaden gave an apology to his followers, expressing that he had changed his views since. “I definitely apologize for my past words that were so hurtful. I do not agree with that and I am so grateful for who I am now! Please understand that these are not just words, but that my actions follow what I stand for!”

But in a series of recent tweets, Jaden revealed that, despite it being months since the uproar, criticism has not died down and that his family have received hateful comments.

“I wasn’t going to address this again because the point of an apology is to learn and move on, which I have done. For those who think they know everything, I will retweet my apology. My family has gotten messages that are so hateful that it’s just gotten too far!”

Meanwhile, Jaden appears to be directing his efforts and attention towards music and his girlfriend instead. Earlier this week, Jaden and Mads Lewis confirmed their reunion with a kiss caught on camera by paparazzi.