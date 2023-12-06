TikToker Salah Brooks responds after multiple sexual assault allegations

TikToker Salah Brooks has responded after multiple creators came forward with sexual assault allegations toward her.

Having gained millions of followers with videos showing her and her partner travelling across the country in a bus, Salah Brooks ended up creating a commune full of live-in buses that people can stay in.

In early December 2023, TikToker Meeposaurus posted a video alleging that an influencer who “lives on a bus” sexually assaulted her.

She didn’t name Salah directly, but her video led to many believing it was her. In the days after, more creators have came out with similar videos with additional sexual assault allegations against the creator.

Salah Brooks responded to the allegations in a video of her own.

Salah Brooks responds after multiple SA allegations

In her two minute video, Salah claimed that the allegations are false.

“People have been sharing vague stories about me that insinuate terrible things and I feel the need to address that and set the record straight,” she said.

Brooks went on to state that all of her encounters have been consensual, arguing that there were never any non-disclosure agreements signed by her partners.

“That’s why these stories being thrown around so carelessly are so hurtful. One is from a longtime friend and consensual sexual partner who never voiced any concerns to me until she decided to share it and other lies about my childhood to her TikTok platform,” Salah added.

The TikToker went on to talk about two of the other allegations, including indirectly mentioning Meeposaurus’ video by describing what she was doing in the clip. Salah says that their relationship was never sexual, and mentions that the claims have been “good for their follower count.”

She also hit back at the women making the accusations, saying, “To suggest that I’m capable of hurting someone in that way is not only wrong, but is a lie, and I will not let people sit back and lie about me.”

Users were quick to comment on Salah’s response, with many questioning why so many people are coming forward.

“But why it is so many people coming forward?” one user asked.

Another said: “I’m sorry, I literally feel like I’m being gaslighted.”

“Nahhhh, too many people coming forward,” a third commented.