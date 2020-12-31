 TikToker Jaden Hossler’s sister defends him amid racism and homophobia accusations - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikToker Jaden Hossler’s sister defends him amid racism and homophobia accusations

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:34

by Virginia Glaze
Jaden Hossler defended by sister after tweets
YouTube: jxdn

Share

Popular TikTok creator and music artist Jaden Hossler is being met with ample backlash online after fans discovered older posts of his that appeared to be racist and homophobic in nature.

Content Warning: This article may contain sensitive content for certain readers.

Hossler, who boasts over 8.9 million followers on TikTok, is facing outrage from critics across social media after two tweets of his were discovered that appeared to endorse racism and homophobia.

One of the uncovered tweets, from 2017, was a quote-retweet of a post that criticized racism, which stated that torch-carrying members of the KKK wanted to “intimidate community members at a Black prayer service.”

“What does the world expect when we are all encouraged to do what makes us happy?” Hossler replied to the post.

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Another uncovered tweet of Hossler’s, from 2018, has been widely deemed as homophobic by critics, with Hossler writing, “Please don’t be confused, true Christians should not ACCEPT the LGBT community, we are supposed to love them and be there!”

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Unsurprisingly, Hossler’s divisive tweets have since sparked controversy across the net, prompting his sister to speak out on the scandal via a broadcast on TikTok.

“I cannot sit here and watch videos of somebody spreading lies about my brother and let it lie,” she said. “If you do not know somebody personally, and have a relationship with them, you cannot judge intentions or character.”

“Jaden is the kindest, sweetest, most loving, gentle human being you will ever meet in your life,” she added. “He has a heart of pure gold, and the reason he has made it to the point he’s at today is because he works his butt off for it.”

Hossler’s sister continued her defense by claiming that she “completely disavowed white supremacy” and claimed she knew her brother would do the same if he had been with her during her broadcast.

Despite her defense, viewers are still unhappy with Hossler’s past tweets. Hossler himself has yet to comment on the situation at the time of writing — a statement that his critics and fans alike are anxiously waiting for.

Call of Duty

Popular CoD YouTuber TheSmithPlays explains why he’s stopping channel after 8 years

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:08

by Alan Bernal
TheSmithPlays call of duty cold ward black ops
TheSmithPlays YouTube

Share

The Call of Duty Zombies community is going to miss Patrick Smith, who goes by ‘TheSmithPlays,’ after the YouTuber announced he’ll be ‘ending’ his main channel after eight years.

The popular content creator is going to cap 2020 with a shock departure from the channel that has amassed over three million subscribers since he started the grind on YouTube. Smith said that he’s been feeling burnout providing content for his main account.

“It’s the word I hate to use, cause it sounds weak, but there just comes a point where you just have to be honest with yourself,” he said. “The truth is: I’m burnt out. I am burnt out making videos on this channel.”

After taking a break from creating content, the 25-year-old YouTuber said that he has plenty left in the tank for video ideas but he “just (doesn’t) feel like this aligning where I want to live my life.”

Now, Smith did say that he’ll sporadically upload on TheSmithPlays for the occasional update or major content drop to Black Ops Cold War or the next iteration of Call of Duty Zombies. But he’s prepared to commit to a completely different focus from here on out.

“I don’t think I can commit to consistent content here (on TheSmithPlays) without sacrificing a huge part of my mental health,” Smith said, predicting that his content would inevitably start to reflect how he’s coping.

On that note, Smith indicated that he will be focusing on a longtime passion that he’s ready to immersive himself with as he looks to the next chapter of his career.

thesmithplays zombies
TheSmithPlays YouTube
TheSmithPlays has had a long and successful YouTube career playing Zombies.

He sees himself being more happy by focusing on trying out music creation and podcasting with longtime friends, something that his community is already looking forward to as a way to keep up with him.

The Canadian YouTuber’s channel grew substantially in 2019 before he started slowing down video production at the tail end of 2020. He recently eclipsed 3 million subscribers, and has dabbled in Fortnite among his typical Zombies content.

It’s going to be an interesting 2021 for Smith as he embarks on a different road down YouTube. One that will hopefully lead to a healthier and happier state of being.